North Arlington Police Officer Who Served As Marine Faces Ultimate Battle

It came swiftly, suddenly, unexpectedly: Late last month, North Arlington Police Officer Andrew Porporino was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Now Porporino, 32, who fought as a United States Marine in Afghanistan, "is fighting for his life," North Arlington PBA Local 95 President Joseph Rinzivillo wrote.

The union's Civic Association is raising funds that Rinzivillo said will all go directly to help cover expenses for Porporino's treatment and recovery.

"Porporino Strong" bracelets also are being sold ($10) at police headquarters.

An Elmwood Park native, Porporino was graduated from Bergen Catholic High School, served his country in the Marines and joined the North Arlington force in 2019. He's married with two young children.

"Andrew, his wife and his kids have a long road ahead," North Arlington Mayor Daniel Pronti wrote, "but he is a fighter and won’t give up."

"We will be calling on our community for love, prayers and support during his treatment and his recovery," the mayor added.

DONATE: North Arlington PBA 95 Civic Association Inc.

#PorporinoStrong Diana Salem / NAPD

