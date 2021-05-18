North Arlington PD: Arrested Driver Found Carrying Loaded Gun

An impaired out-of-state driver wasn't just carrying a bogus ID and a stolen credit card when North Arlington police arrested him, authorities said.

Searching Elyjah J. Allen, 21, of Brooklyn at headquarters, officers found a gun hidden in his sneaker.

Police had taken Allen into custody after stopping him for speeding on Sunday and finding him under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Sunday, Capt. Robert J. Reilly said.

He was also carrying a fake ID and stolen credit card, the captain said.

Police found the .22-caliber handgun during a search at headquarters, Reilly said.

Allen was later sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held Tuesday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Charges include weapons offenses, possession of fraudulent government identification, possession of a stolen credit card, receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, careless driving and speeding.

