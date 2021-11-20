No Snow, Little Rain, Some Winter's Cold Takes Us To Thanksgiving, Forecaster Says

Here's something to be thankful for: Although we’ll likely suffer the annual miles (and miles) of traffic backups, the weather in New Jersey doesn't threaten to be a problem heading into Thanksgiving.

Forecasts of a pre-holiday mix of rain, snow and gusty winds were at best premature, a respected area weatherman said Saturday. At this point, in fact, “getaway” day on Wednesday looks to be sunny, meteorologist Joe Cioffi said.

It starts with sunshine Saturday “pretty much from start to finish,” Cioffi said. Clouds roll in Sunday morning, but temperatures should move from the mid-40s on Saturday to the 50s, he said.

Although a cold front arrives Sunday night, Cioffi said, it’s begun looking “weaker and weaker.”

“We will see some rain overnight into early Monday morning, but rainfall amounts will be generally under a quarter of an inch,” he said.

It gets cold Tuesday, with morning temperatures possibly dipping into the mid-20s. But they'll rise again before daylight's end, Cioffi said.

Snow? No.

The only true disruption Cioffi said he’s been watching are “breezy to windy weather conditions” through Thanksgiving Day. Still, he said, “even here we have seen models dial the wind issues down."

“Wednesday will be a sunny day with no issues for travelers getting away early," Cioffi added. "Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s."

Turkey Day? “Sunshine with temperatures back into the low and middle 50s.”

That’s about right.

A little less than two-thirds of all Thanksgivings in New Jersey over the past 128 years have been relatively weather-uneventful, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

During that period, he said, it's snowed on the Garden State all of four times -- in 1898, 1912, 1989 and 2014.

All in all, the going should be smooth from here to December, Cioffi noted.

“We seem to be moving away from any storminess and to more of a dry uneventful weather pattern to finish off the month of November,” he said.

