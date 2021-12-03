No Parole For 10 Years For Confessed Pedophile Who Sexually Assaulted Child In Clifton, Passaic

The family of an 8-year-old child who was sexually assaulted by a Passaic man in two different homes participated in his sentencing Friday via Zoom, authorities said.

Eloy Hernandez-Garcia, 59, was arrested last October following an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Rather than go to trial, Hernandez-Garcia took a deal from prosecutors, pleading guilty to two counts of sexual sexual assault on a child at homes in both Passaic and Clifton, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

Superior Court Judge Justine A. Niccollai sentenced Hernandez-Garcia on Friday to a plea-bargained 12 years in state prison – a little over 10 years of which he must serve under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, the prosecutor said.

He must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and remain under lifetime parole supervision following his release, under terms of the plea, which Valdes said was secured by Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of her Special Victims Unit.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

