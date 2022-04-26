Contact Us
NO BRAKES: 2 Bail As Garbage Truck Barrels Into Passaic County Park, Nearly Plunges Into Brook

Jerry DeMarco
EMS workers tend to the victims.
Two passengers jumped from a speeding garbage truck as it barreled down a steep hill into a Passaic County park and stopped just short of plunging into a brook after losing its brakes.

The driver and both occupants were hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after the Gaeta garbage truck out of Paterson sped down Brockhuizen Lane into Goffle Brook Park around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26.

The truck was inches from going airborne into the brook when it hit some bushes at the top of a retaining wall before coming to a stop.

Borough police, firefighters and the Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded.

Firefighters cleaned up a hydraulic and diesel fuel leak.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

