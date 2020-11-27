NJSP: Two Kids, Mom Seriously Hurt In Wrong-Way NJ Turnpike Thanksgiving Crash That Injured 6

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jerry DeMarco
The minivan containing a Middlesex County family was struck head-on by a sedan heading south in the northbound lanes of the NJ Turnpike in South Jersey. Photo Credit: ABC6 Action News/Philadelphia

An Edison couple and their three young children were all hospitalized on Thanksgiving -- some with serious injuries -- after a sedan driven the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike struck their minivan head-on, State Police said.

A southbound Nissan Versa driven by Michael Forman, 26, of Sellersville, PA man hit the family’s Honda Odyssey in the Turnpike’s northbound lanes in Gloucester County’s Woolrich Township, around 9:45 p.m., they said.

The Versa then slammed into the concrete median, the NJSP said.

The 36-year-old mother and two of the children, 6 and 11, were seriously injured, State Police said, adding that the father and an 8-year-old child sustained minor injuries.

The wrong-way driver was seriously injured, as well, they said.

The victims were taken to the hospital aboard four medical choppers.

State Police closed all but one northbound lane in the area of Exit 2, which is 20 or so miles north of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, for nearly three hours.

No charges were immediately filed, they said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

ALSO SEE: Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision that shut down portion of New Jersey Turnpike overnight, police say (ABC6 Action News/Philadelphia)

