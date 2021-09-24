Contact Us
NJSP: Tractor-Trailer Driver From Jersey Shore Killed In Horrific Route 287 Crash

The tractor landed upside-down on Skyline Drive off Route 208 in Oakland. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE
Jose L. Velez-Procel Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A Jersey Shore driver was killed when his tractor separated from its trailer and fell from a Route 287 overpass during an overnight crash, authorities said.

Jose L. Velez-Procel, 54, of Atlantic Highlands was pronounced dead at the scene after he was extricated following the 12:30 a.m. crash off the southbound highway in Oakland, State Police Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele said.

Preliminary information indicates that the rig went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail and concrete bridge rail, disengaging the tractor, Peele said.

Jose L. Velez-Procel

FACEBOOK

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours while the wreckage was removed and State Police began their investigation, he said. It reopened around 7:30 a.m.

