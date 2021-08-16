NJSP: Suspect Stabs Police K9, Hits Trooper With Flashlight During South Jersey Pursuit

A New Jersey State Trooper was struck with a flashlight and a State Police K-9 stabbed by a man leading a police pursuit in South Jersey Monday, authorities said.

Troopers from the Bellmawr Station responded to the report of a shirtless, knife-wielding man standing outside of his vehicle on Interstate 295 in the area of exit 28 in Bellmawr Borough around 2:15 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

When troopers arrived, the man entered his vehicle and drove away. When troopers attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and sirens, the suspect continued to flee northbound.

A short time later, the driver got off the highway at exit 36A onto State Highway 73 before entering the New Jersey Turnpike at Interchange 4, Marchan said.

Troopers continued to pursue the suspect as he traveled northbound on the New Jersey Turnpike until the suspect vehicle was disabled at milepost 37.1, according to Marchan.

Troopers ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle, but he refused, so a State Police K-9 was utilized to assist troopers entering the vehicle to apprehend the suspect.

As they attempted to gain control of the suspect, he stabbed the K-9 with a knife, according to Marchan.

The troopers removed the injured K-9 from the vehicle and the suspect got out of the vehicle. As the troopers arrested the suspect, the man struck a trooper with a flashlight.

The K-9 was taken to an area animal hospital and was last listed in stable condition. The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

