Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Police Misconduct' Presentation At Bergen High School Upsets Parents, Law Enforcement
News

NJSP Route 80 Pursuit Ends In Crash, Two Seized

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

Two suspects were in custody following a State Police pursuit on Route 80 Thursday morning that ended in a crash, responders said.

Troopers were pursuing the vehicle on the eastbound highway -- apparently beginning in Wayne -- when it veered off at Exit 56A in Woodland Park, they said.

The vehicle then returned to the highway with several troopers in pursuit, they said.

It crashed a short distance later, at mile marker 58 in Paterson.

There was no immediate word on injuries, other than that State Police summoned an ambulance as a precaution. Eastbound traffic was jammed.

This follows another pursuit Sunday in which a state trooper was injured.

SEE: NJ State Trooper Struck By Vehicle In High-Speed Pursuit, Manhunt Underway

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.