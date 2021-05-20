NJSP Route 80 Pursuit Ends In Crash, Two Seized

Two suspects were in custody following a State Police pursuit on Route 80 Thursday morning that ended in a crash, responders said.

Troopers were pursuing the vehicle on the eastbound highway -- apparently beginning in Wayne -- when it veered off at Exit 56A in Woodland Park, they said.

The vehicle then returned to the highway with several troopers in pursuit, they said.

It crashed a short distance later, at mile marker 58 in Paterson.

There was no immediate word on injuries, other than that State Police summoned an ambulance as a precaution. Eastbound traffic was jammed.

This follows another pursuit Sunday in which a state trooper was injured.

