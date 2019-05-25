NJSP: Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Ridgefield Park NJ Turnpike Crash

A 28-year-old motorcyclist from New York City was killed in an early-morning crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield Park Saturday, authorities said.

Jesus Patino-Tapia's Yamaha bike went off the northbound side of the highway near milepost 116.7 around 3:45 a.m., NJ State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The bike struck a guardrail ejecting Patino-Tapia, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Goez said.

No other vehicles were involved.

