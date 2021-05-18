Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jersey Shore Man Who Recorded Himself Sexually Abusing Infants Gets 40 Years, No Parole
News

NJSP Fatal Accident Team Responds To Route 80 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey State Police sent its fatal accident team to the scene of a crash on Route 80 in Elmwood Park early Tuesday evening.

The vehicle overturned shortly after 5 p.m. on the westbound highway.

An unconscious victim was bleeding heavily and having trouble breathing, responders said.

The westbound highway was temporarily closed.

ANYONE with photos from the scene is asked to send them either via text to (201) 943-2794 or email jdemarco@dailyvoice.com.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.