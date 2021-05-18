NJSP: Driver Hospitalized In Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A driver was seriously injured when his sedan rear-ended a tractor-trailer and rolled on Route 80 in Elmwood Park early Tuesday evening.

The Volkswagen Jetta driver was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after the crash on the westbound highway near Exit 61 shortly after 5 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Responders said he was bleeding heavily and having trouble breathing when they arrived.

All lanes were closed for nearly three hours so the wreckage could be cleared and the NJSP's fatal accident team could investigate.

At the scene of the crash on Route 80 in Elmwood Park. Jay Carrasco for DAILY VOICE

