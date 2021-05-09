NJSP: Driver, 70, Killed In Labor Day Weekend Crash On Garden State Parkway

UPDATE: A 70-year-old driver from Middlesex County was killed in a Labor Day weekend crash on the Garden State Parkway, responders said.
The mid-2000 model Ford 500 sedan driven by Rick Attanasio, ran off the road in the southbound lanes at the Exit 137 ramp in Cranford and hit a metal traffic post before slamming into a tree at noon Saturday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
A medical chopper landed on the Parkway but was dismissed after Cranford firefighters extricated Attanasio.
State Police were investigating the cause, Curry said.
******
ALSO SEE: One passenger was killed and another seriously injured in a single vehicle crash involving three 19-year-olds from West Milford, authorities confirmed on Saturday. READ MORE....
******
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.