Traffic backed up along Route 10 eastbound in Hanover when a pick-up truck towing a vehicle carrier crashed into a guardrail and overturned, sending a car from the trailer onto the roadway Monday morning, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the 11 a.m. crash, which occurred on the 287 northbound exit ramp to Route 10, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The highway had reopened as of 2:30 p.m.

