NJSP: 1 Dead, 2 Medevac'd After Car Overturns In Sussex County

One person died and two were hospitalized after a Mercedez Benz overturned in Fredon Saturday evening, authorities said.

A female was pronounced dead at the scene of the Springdale Greendell Road (Route 611) incident around 5:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Two other people were taken via helicopter with unknown injuries to Newton Medical Center, Peele said.

The crash was under investigation as of 11:40 p.m. Authorities were waiting to notify next of kin before releasing the identity of the deceased.

