NJ's Top Health Official Judy Persichilli To Isolate After COVID-19 Exposure

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli
New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey's top health official will be quarantining for 10 days after being exposed to COVID-19.

Judy Persichilli will be voluntarily quarantining in her home until Dec. 8 "out of an abundance of caution and in line with the Department’s guidance," a statement from a DOH spokesperson said.

The news comes after a member of Persichilli's office tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. 

The employee was last in the building on Nov. 24, and is isolating at home.

According to the CDC, 71-year-old Persichilli is at higher risk of severe effects from the virus. She will not be participating in in-person press briefings while isolating.

On Saturday, an additional 3,924 COVID-19 cases were reported in New Jersey, along with 24 deaths.

