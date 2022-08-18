NJ's Former AG Not Needed In Deshaun Watson Case As Settlement Reached

Former New Jersey attorney general Peter Harvey was supposed to hear the Deshaun Watson case — but then an agreement was reached by the NFLPA and NFL. And Harvey was no longer needed, as reported by the New York Post.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback — who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of massage therapists — had his punishment appealed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell under the league's Person Conduct Policy.

Watson, 26, was initially hit with a six-game suspension - much to the chagrin of many fans, and his victims — but his camp and the NFL agreed on a rectified 11-game suspension, and record-setting $5 million fine.

The fine is the largest player fine in the history of the league, according to The Athletic. Under the terms of the agreement, Watson must also undergo counseling.

Harvey made history as New Jersey's first Black attorney general, having been appointed by former Gov. Jim McGreevey as acting AG in 2003. He was confirmed by the State Senate as AG four months later and served for three years.

In 2017, he became an advisor to the NFL's personal conduct investigation into Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said that they are ready to move past the drama of the entire Watson ordeal and are getting ready to hit the field.

"As we have previously conveyed, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the NFL and NFLPA structure awaiting a final decision and we have respected the process," they said in a statement.

"Now that a decision on discipline has been reached, we understand this is a real opportunity to create meaningful change and we are committed to investing in programs in Northeast Ohio that will educate our youth regarding awareness, understanding, and most importantly, prevention of sexual misconduct and the many underlying causes of such behavior."

Watson had not seen game action since Jan. 3, 2021, after sitting out his last season amid the investigation into allegations from at least 24 women, most of whom have reached settlements with the quarterback.

Watson did start Friday's preseason game for the Browns, where he showed rust on the field and was met with a cacophony of boos from fans in the stands in Jacksonville.

Ironically, the embattled quarterback will be eligible to return from his suspension on Monday, Aug. 28, just in time for the Browns matchup against his former team, the Houston Texans, at his old home field, NRG Stadium.

In a statement following the announcement of the deal, Watson said that he plans to look ahead, not back, as the regular season is weeks away for his new team.

“I'm grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization," Watson said in a statement released by the Browns. "I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused.

“I take accountability for the decisions I made,” he continued. “My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

The settlement was reached under Harvey's purview, who was chosen by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to oversee the NFL’s appeal of the initial suspension.

“Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL," Goodell said in a statement. "This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension.

“We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.