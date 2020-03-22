NJ's First Coronavirus Patient From Fort Lee Released From Hospital On Oxygen

New Jersey's first coronavirus patient has been released from the hospital on an oxygen machine.

James Cai of Fort Lee, knows he is facing a long road ahead.

The 32-year-old physicians assistant had no underlying health conditions when he was admitted to the HUMC March 2.

He spent 19 days there, and was discharged Saturday after testing negative for coronavirus twice, the New York Post reports.

Now, he carries an oxygen tank wherever he goes "like a purse," he told The Post, and has another larger one for when he sleeps.

Cai -- too weak to talk on the phone when The Post reached out -- said in a text he anticipates a long road to recovery.

Cai was one of New Jersey's 1,327 COVID-19 cases ( 363 and counting Bergen County ) where 16 fatalities were reported Saturday.

