NJ's Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 1,500, Murphy Moves Primary

New Jersey's primary election will be moved from Tuesday June 2 until Tuesday July 7, Gov. Phil Murphy announced at Wednesday's briefing, noting an additional 3,088 new positive cases had been reported.

The state has recorded 47,437 positive cases of COVID-19, Murphy said. Another 275 state residents have died of coronavirus, bringing New Jersey's total deaths to 1,504, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

"It is still increasing,'' Murphy said. "We need to tighten rather than loosen (restrictions). Sadly, fatalities are continuing to spike."

Murphy also announced new executive orders.

All construction projects must temporality cease except for emergency repairs, essential transportation, affordable housing and school construction.

All essential retail, including grocery stores, must cut its approved capacity by 50 percent. Employees and shoppers must wear masks.

The weight limit for trucks was increased to accommodate the transport of medical supplies and protection gear.

"We cannot let up,'' the governor said of curfews and stay-at-home orders. "The spirit of community is what is going to get us through this."

The governor cited three well-known residents among the latest fatalities:

Joe Hansen, 62, a New Jersey Transit conductor for more than 20 years, most recently on the Raritan Valley line.

Jerry Lynch, 91, of Belmar, the grand marshal of his community's annual St. Patrick's Parade and owner of Lynch's Hotel. The former actor appeared with Ray Bolger on Broadway.

Richard E. Barber Sr., a senior deacon at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in the Somerset section of Franklin.

"These are just three of the wonderful New Jerseyans we say goodbye to,'' Murphy said.

SEE: Longtime Jersey Shore Food Bank Worker, 51, Dies Of Coronavirus

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said New Jersey hospitals remain in dire need of ventilators, noting that 1,500 residents are currently relying on the specialized equipment to breathe.

Murphy also thanked the state's corporations included Wawa which has provided a 54-foot refrigerated truck to transport bodies of the deceased.

Murphy and #NJThanksYou cited the frontline intensive care efforts of Valentine and Xanilyn Red, who work at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick.

