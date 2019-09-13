NJ's Biggest Movie Studio Coming To Jersey City

A film studio is slated to occupy a former industrial site in Jersey City, officials announced.

Criterion Group LLC plans to open the studio at 21 Caven Point Ave., a site in an industrial area of the city not far from Liberty State Park. The completed facility will have three sound stages that officials say will be part of the largest film studio in the state and one of the largest in the New York area.

“We believe that the sheer size and quality of Caven Point Studios will make Jersey City competitive with other film production facilities, not just in the tristate area, but on a national basis. The 70,000 square feet of sound stages and studios, is one of the largest in the region. We are looking forward to opening the doors to the film community in the near future," said Shibber Khan, principal of Criterion Group LLC.

“Jersey City has seen an influx of major productions utilizing all parts of our city to film large scale projects, ultimately creating a heavy demand for the proper space studios and networks struggle to find,” said Mayor Steve Fulop.

Not only will this bring even more production activity to the area, but this will also benefit Jersey City further as production companies stimulate the local economy, provide various employment opportunities, and contribute to the redevelopment in the southern part of our City.”

Fulop and other officials noted that the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act, which grants tax breaks to film productions, helped spur an influx of filming in New Jersey recently, including movies like The Joker, West Side Story and The Many Saints of Newark.

The site, which will have 135,000 square feet in total, is expected to open in the spring of 2020.

