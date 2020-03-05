NJ's 2nd Presumed Coronavirus Patient Released From Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

New Jersey's second presumed coronavirus patient was examined at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and released, officials said Thursday.

The Englewood man was asked to temporarily self-quarantine, they said.

He had no contact with the first coronavirus patient from New Jersey, a 32-year-old Fort Lee man who's been been hospitalized since Tuesday following what state officials said is a "presumptive positive result" for COVID-19, officials said.

SEE: Fort Lee Man, 32, At HUMC Is NJ's First Presumed Coronavirus Patient

"Presumptive" positive cases are reported when a person has at least one respiratory specimen that tests positive at a state or local laboratory for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must conduct its own test to determine whether it can be considered a true positive result.

Although neither case has yet been officially confirmed by the CDC, state officials are treating them as if it were.

The announcement of a second COVID-19 patient in New Jersey was made during a news conference at the NJ State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center in Ewing Township conducted by, among others, Northern Regional President Ihor Sawczuk and Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver.

Eight New Jersey patients in all were being evaluated as of Thursday afternoon, they said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said state officials "take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks.

"I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection," the governor said Wednesday.

New Jersey's Department of Health released a set of guidelines for schools in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

Officials on Wednesday afternoon asked any New Jerseyans who attended religious events at a Westchester synagogue to self-quarantine until this Sunday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.