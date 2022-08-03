NJ Women Made 'Bad Girl' Wear Dog Shock Collar As Punishment, Starved Her For Years: Report

Three New Jersey women made a 13-year-old girl wear a dog's shock collar and deprived her of food and clothing for three years, NJ Advance Media reported.

Kelly Mennig, Rachel Mennig and Rebecca Mennig — all of Stratford — started putting the collar on the girl in October 2018 when she was being "bad," the outlet said, citing an affidavit from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police intervened when the girl was spotted wearing the shock collar on Harvard Avenue on March 1, the outlet said. She had markings on her neck when detectives spoke to her at a hospital, NJ.com says.

The three women were charged with aggravated assault, child abuse and neglect.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.