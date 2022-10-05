NJ Woman Believed Killed By Son Remembered As Doting Mom

Sandra Richman spent much of her life looking after her two sons, her obituary says. On May 23, it was one of them who police say killed her.

Gary Richman, 36, is facing a manslaughter charge for the death of his mom 65-year-old mom, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

The pair had left their Pedricktown home and went to the Cramer Hill section of Camden that day, police said. Sometime during the drive, Sandra suffered a blunt force head injury, MacAulay and Rodriguez said.

Gary took his mom to Cooper University Hospital for treatment. She died on June 12 at a hospice care facility. An autopsy performed by the Office of Gloucester-Camden-Salem Counter Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death to be homicide and the cause of her death to be complications of blunt force head injury.

Meanwhile, two days after Sandra was admitted to the hospital, Gary was arrested for an unrelated matter, police said. He was held in the Salem County Correction Facility.

Gary was charged with manslaughter and endangering an injured victim as a result of the investigation on Sept. 29.

According to her obituary, Sandra worked as a guard at DuPont's Deepwater facility, "but her real calling was as a mother and grandmother."

