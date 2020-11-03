Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
NJ Voters Approve Weed Legalization Ballot Question

Cecilia Levine
Recreational marijuana is on its way to being legalized in New Jersey.
Recreational marijuana is on its way to being legalized in New Jersey.

A budding marijuana industry is here to stay in New Jersey.

The Associated Press called the race just after 9:39 p.m., with approximately 67 percent of voters in favor of the ballot question, 32 percent against it and 57 percent of votes counted.

Cannabis will be made legal for growth, processing and sales, and for recreational use for anyone over 21 years old.

It could still take some time, though.

A bill outlining rules and regulations of the new cannabis industry in New Jersey must still be passed by lawmakers.

Sen. Nick Scutari, D-Union said he hopes to introduce a decriminalization bill later this week.

