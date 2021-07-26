NJ Uber Carjacker Gets 6½ Years In Federal Prison

A Newark man was sentenced Monday to a plea-bargained 6½ years in federal prison for helping a gunman drag an Uber driver from her car and throw her to the ground during a carjacking.

Raquin Tanner, 25, will have to serve just about all of the term because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

The victim was in the driver’s seat of her parked car on Summer Avenue in Newark around 11 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019 when Tanner and two other thugs approached from around the corner, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig said.

As they neared the vehicle, video surveillance shows, Tanner “spoke to the other two, then went ahead of them” and “looked into the passenger seat of the car," she said. "Upon seeing the lone female driver, [Tanner] signaled the other two males to begin the carjacking.”

One of them pointed a gun through the driver’s side window, opened the door and grabbed the victim, Honig said.

When she struggled, Rakeem McNair, 21, of Roselle went around the car to help get her out, the U.S. attorney said.

“McNair and the unidentified male threw the victim violently to the ground and drove away with the vehicle,” Honig said.

Rather than go to trial, both Tanner and McNair took deals from the government.

In exchange for leniency, Tanner pleaded guilty on March 10 to aiding and abetting the carjacking.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo sentenced Tanner in Newark on Monday to three years of supervised release.

McNair is still awaiting sentencing for his guilty pleas to carjacking and using a gun during the robbery, she said.

Honig credited Newark police, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, and special agents of the FBI for the investigation leading to the pleas and sentence, secured by Senior Trial Counsel Robert Frazer of her Organized Crime/Gang Unit in Newark.

