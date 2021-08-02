NJ Transit: Train Conductor Assaulted At Ridgewood Station, Arrest Made

Ridgewood police nabbed a commuter who they said assaulted a conductor at the village train station late Monday afternoon.

The conductor was taken by ambulance to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of injuries that weren't considered serious.

His assailant -- who wasn't immediately identified -- was treated at the scene before NJ Transit police took him into custody, NJT Senior Public Information Officer Emma Wright said.

He was being charged with aggravated assault, Wright said, adding that other charges were possible pending an investigation.

The Hoboken-bound train was delayed about 20 minutes, she said.

Village police, fire rescue and ambulance squad members were among the responders.

Village police responded. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

