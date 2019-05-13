Contact Us
NJ Transit Hell Expected Thanks To BTS Shows At MetLife Stadium This Weekend

Cecilia Levine
BTS (방탄소년단) 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' Music Video by GDW, Directed by Woogie Kim Producer: Cathy Kim
BTS (방탄소년단) 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' Music Video by GDW, Directed by Woogie Kim Producer: Cathy Kim Video Credit: ibighit

Korean boy band BTS and its massive Army are coming to MetLife stadium this weekend -- and NJ Transit is ready.

Back-up trains with bus service to and from the stadium but anticipates two-hour wait time for trains after the May 18 and 19 shows, part of the "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour.

The rail line can only carry 7,500 customers per hour, and being that BTS has a massive Army known to hail globally for shows, NJ Transit is already preparing.

More than 60,000 members of the BTS "Army" braved the rain for two sold-out Chicago shows last weekend.

Click here for the complete NJ Transit schedule.

