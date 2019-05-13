NJ Transit Hell Expected Thanks To BTS Shows At MetLife Stadium This Weekend

Korean boy band BTS and its massive Army are coming to MetLife stadium this weekend -- and NJ Transit is ready.

Back-up trains with bus service to and from the stadium but anticipates two-hour wait time for trains after the May 18 and 19 shows, part of the "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour.

The rail line can only carry 7,500 customers per hour, and being that BTS has a massive Army known to hail globally for shows, NJ Transit is already preparing.

More than 60,000 members of the BTS "Army" braved the rain for two sold-out Chicago shows last weekend.

Click here for the complete NJ Transit schedule.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.