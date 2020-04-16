NJ Transit CEO Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett has tested positive for coronavirus, the agency announced.

Corbett is feeling well and maintaining his regular work schedule while isolated at home, according to a statement from the company.

He was last in the office on Tuesday, April 7.

"Kevin remains focused on the health and safety of NJ TRANSIT's customers and employees and ensuring first responders, hospital staff and other essential personnel can get to and from work during this health crisis," according to a company statement.

Three NJ Transit workers died as a result of COVID-19 as of Thursday, including veteran equipment operator Keith Cruz, bus driver Phil Dover and rail conductor Joe Hansen.

