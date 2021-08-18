NJ Temporarily Suspends License Of Paterson Massage Therapist Accused Of Sex Abuse In Bergen

A massage therapist from Paterson had his state license temporarily suspended after he was charged with sexually abusing two different female clients in Bergen County, authorities said Wednesday.

Jhon A. Cabrera, 28, was first charged this past March with groping the breast of a client at a Hackensack spa.

A joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Emerson police led to additional charges in May that Cabrera “penetrated” another client without consent at a spa in Emerson in 2016.

Cabrera resolved an investigation by the New Jersey Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy by agreeing to the temporary suspension of his license until the criminal charges are resolved and the board decides how to proceed, state Attorney General Andrew Bruck said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.