NJ Teacher Surprised With 'Oscars Of Teaching' Award, $25K Prize

A second-grade teacher in New Jersey got the surprise of a lifetime Friday, Oct. 7.

Shaina Brenner, of Jackson's Elms Elementary School, earned the Milken Educator Award — or the "Oscars of Teaching" award — and a $25,000 check to boot.

It was all kept a secret from Brenner, who was overcome with shock and surprise during the morning ceremony (scroll for video).

The 2007 Rutgers University graduate was cited for her passion about the environment incorporated into her projects. For instance, she instituted a school-wide recycling program and a "Green Team" among students. No more than 40 elementary school teachers received the award nationwide this year.

The Milken Educator Awards inspire and uplift with the unique stories of educators making a profound difference for students, colleagues and communities.

Brenner’s second graders thrive: For the past three years, 70% of her class ended the year reading above grade level, with 90% showing mastery of state math standards.

She started a postcard exchange with 49 second grade classrooms across the country, representing every state. Each postcard students receive becomes a cross-content lesson as the class discusses interesting facts about the writer’s state, including symbols, location, customs, food and slogan. Students color in the state on an oversized map that hangs outside her classroom along with the postcards, providing a learning opportunity for everyone who walks by.

“Shaina Brenner personifies the qualities of a Milken Educator. She prioritizes her students’ needs and develops creative strategies to engage and prepare them for success in our rapidly changing world,” said Dr. Jane Foley, senior vice president of the Milken Educator Awards and a 1994 Indiana Milken Educator.

“Her dedication to improving the lives of her students, her passion for her community and her proven track record of leadership are just some of the many reasons she was honored today."

