NJ Teacher Files Defamation Suit Against Olympic Fencer Over Viral Hijab Incident

Seconds were all it took to ruin Tamar Herman's life and 30-year teaching reputation, she says.

The South Orange-Maplewood teacher at the center of an incident involving one of her 7-year-old students has filed a lawsuit against Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad and the district, over what she says was a misunderstanding blown out of proportion.

The teacher's second grader at Seth Boyden Elementary School told her mom that she pulled her hijab from her head one day last year. Somehow, Muhammad heard about it, and took to social media to share the story — where it spread like wildfire.

It was too late for Herman, though.

The teacher maintained all along that it was a misunderstanding: She had told the student to pull down the hood on a sweatshirt that was blocking her eyes, but immediately took back the request when she realized the student was wearing a hood in place of her usual hijab.

The lawsuit, filed this month in Union County Superior Court, says the Olympian maliciously and willfully posted false statements about Herman on social media, where she has a wide following.

As a result, Herman "suffered and continues to suffer from emotional and mental harm to such a degree that she has had no realistic choice but to permanently move out of her home and, prior to that, had to ask for police protection and temporarily relocate in the immediate aftermath of Defendants' lies," the lawsuit says.

In addition to Muhammed, the suit separately names the South Orange-Maplewood School District and non-profit Muslim group CAIR. The suit says that CAIR's executive director tweeted that Herman should be fired from her job as a teacher and gave a defamatory interview on "Good Morning America."

CAIR-NJ declined to comment on the suit pending legal review, however, will "continue to strongly stand by this student, who had the clear constitutional right to cover her hair for religious reasons without physical interference or humiliation."

Muhammad's reps did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.