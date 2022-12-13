NJ Teacher Diagnosed With Cancer 'Never Backs Down From Fight'

Support is surging for a Central Jersey teacher who recently received a devastating diagnosis: Synovial cell sarcoma, a very rare type of soft tissue cancer.

Kristen Donahue-Doulis, a mom of three from Hillsborough, has spent nearly 20 years working as a teacher in the Montgomery Township School District.

A GoFundMe page for her family had raised more than $25,000 as of Tuesday, Dec. 13 — nearly a month after her diagnosis. A meal train was also established for the family.

"Kristen loves her students and the incredible staff she works with," the page says. "She has a magnetic personality and an infectious sense of humor that makes everyone smile. At the same time, she is tough. Her resilience is admirable. She never backs down from a fight."

