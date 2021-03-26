NJ 'Teacher, Activist' Accused Of Starting Riot That Toppled Confederate Statue Surrenders

An Essex County activist wanted since last summer for starting a North Carolina riot in which Confederate statues were toppled and dragged through the streets surrendered to authorities last month.

Alan F. Chorun, 53, of Maplewood, was arrested on a felony charge of inciting a riot and released from jail on a $25,000 bond, according to the North Carolina State Capitol Police.

Chorun and other protestors knocked down a pair of statues and a historical medallion in Raleigh on Juneteenth -- June 19, 2020, police said.

One of the statues was a soldier, which was hung by a street light from its neck after being dragged through the street, authorities said.

Chorun is the founder of Young Vision Africa, a charity that serves communities in Sierra Leone, its website says.

"A teacher by trade, he’s led mission/service work in homeless communities in Manhattan, the Cheyenne River reservation, Appalachia, and New Jersey," his bio reads.

Chorun also reportedly teaches philosophy and elementary and middle school students in New Jersey, the site says.

