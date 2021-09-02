NJ Student Pilot, Instructor Make Emergency Landing On Pennsylvania Turnpike

A flight student and instructor experiencing engine trouble made an emergency landing on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The single-engine Cessna 172 Skyhawk took off from Trenton-Mercer Airport, and landed on the westbound side of the turnpike between the Lebanon-Lancaster and Harrisburg east exits around 6:30 p.m. Monday, CBS3 reports.

No one was hurt, but the plane reportedly was damaged by two tractor-trailers after landing.

Mustang Sally Aviation, LLC owns the plane, and managing member Keith Furlong told PennLive that the pilots did a wonderful job carrying out a textbook emergency landing.

“The bottom line is they landed the aircraft safely on the turnpike, and there was no damage done to the aircraft when they landed on the turnpike,” Furlong told PennLive. “That’s what pilots are trained to do.”

Furlong called the 14-year-old plane the most popular training aircraft in the world. The pair planned a cross-country flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Photo courtesy of CBS3.

