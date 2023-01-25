NJ Starbucks Worker Was Right To Be Worried About Daughter's Swollen Belly: 'One Strong Girl'

A Camden County mom's intuition that something wasn't right with her 2-year-old daughter and her swollen belly unfortunately turned out to be right.

Sometime after the new year, Damara Burke noticed swelling in Charli's upper belly, according to a GoFundMe page launched for the Mount Ephraim family.

"After a week of testing (ultrasound, MRI with anesthesia, CT scan, and Biopsy), the doctors confirmed that she had several masses that metastasized from her kidney to her liver, lungs, and around her blood vessels," her aunt wrote on the page.

"These tumors in Charli’s sweet little body are pushing on her aortic nerve and causing high blood pressure and difficulty breathing."

After a week-long stay at CHOP, Charli was discharged, and a plan of care was put in place. She'll have to undergo chemotherapy and surgery, and there's a possibility of radiation and blood transfusion later on.

"Damara, a single mother of 4 and a shift supervisor at Starbucks, has already begun her leave of absence to be by her side fighting with her," reads the GoFundMe, launched by Charli's aunt Alexis Liontas.

"We are asking for any donations to help with the cost of her medical expenses and expenses that occur as she takes time off to help her baby girl. We are all so grateful for any support to help my sister and my beautiful niece during this difficult time."

Charli finished her second round of chemo this week, and while she's been sluggish, her mom says it hasn't stopped her from playing with her makeup and helping mom make her siblings breakfast before school: "She’s one strong little girl."

To view/donate to theGoFundMe, click here.

