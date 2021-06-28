NJ Schools Super, Her Daughter Again Competing In Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Contact Us
Valerie Musson
René Rovtar and daughter Kristina Rovtar Dunne
René Rovtar and daughter Kristina Rovtar Dunne Photo Credit: René Rovtar Facebook photo

A mother-daughter duo from Morris County will soon travel to New York to compete in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island.

Montville schools superintendent René Rovtar and her daughter Kristina Rovtar Dunne, an art teacher at Hanover Park High School, have been practicing for their respective fifth and second consecutive years, NJ.com reports.

The iconic event will beheld Sunday at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn.

Rene achieved her personal best during her first year, the 2017 contest, when she finished eight hotdogs; Kristina, meanwhile, downed five dogs in 2018.

For comparison, last year’s male and female winners Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo ate a respective 75 and 48.5 hot dogs.

Tickets for the event, which will be televised on ESPN3, are available here.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

