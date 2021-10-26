Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
NJ Schools Closed, Delayed Due To Nor'easter

Cecilia Levine
Several New Jersey school districts were closed or had delayed openings on Tuesday due to the Nor'easter.

Between 1 and 4 inches of rain were possible during the storm across the Garden State.

The following districts were closed:

  • Bayonne Public Schools
  • Butler Public Schools
  • Hazlet Township Public Schools
  • Jersey City School District
  • Montclair
  • Orange Public Schools
  • Paterson Public Schools

The following districts had delayed openings:

  • Harrison School District
  • Madison Public Schools
  • Mendham Boro
  • Milltown School District
  • Piscataway School District
  • Riverdale Boro
  • South Brunswick
  • Union 

