Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police-Involved Shooting Reported In Morris County
News

NJ Roof Worker Who Fell 30 Feet To His Death Had Heartbreaking Final Facebook Posts

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Frank Bartholomew penned heartbreaking Facebook posts to his wife and stepson in the days before his fatal fall.
Frank Bartholomew penned heartbreaking Facebook posts to his wife and stepson in the days before his fatal fall. Photo Credit: Frank Bartholomew Facebook

A roof worker fell 30 feet to his death while on a warehouse roof in Bridgewater, authorities said.

Frank Bartholomew, 34, was working at Brook Warehouse on Van Veghten Drive when he fell onto the warehouse floor, around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Bridgewater Police Lt. Thomas Rice said.

First responders began lifesaving measures when they arrived. Bartholomew, of Pennsylvania, was transported Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick, where he later died of his injuries, Rice said.

Bartholomew had repeatedly posted messages on Facebook saying how much he loved his wife and stepson in the days before his death.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.