Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Bail Reform Poster Boy Wanted On Warrants Out Of Eight North Jersey Towns Nabbed By Maywood PD
News

NJ Restaurant Cooks Victory Dinner For New York Yankees

by Zak Failla & Cecilia Levine
Aaron Judge visits Elia Mediterranean Restaurant chefs, who cooked for the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Aaron Judge visits Elia Mediterranean Restaurant chefs, who cooked for the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Photo Credit: Elia Mediterranean Restaurant

The New York Yankees got a taste of Bergen County.

The staff at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford served the team dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11. 

It wasn't immediately clear what was on the victory menu.

Aaron Judge stopped by the kitchen to pose for a photo after completing one of the most impressive offensive regular seasons in history.

Judge went hitless in the opener, but earned a walk and scored a run in the win.

The restaurant tells Daily Voice that Judge is planning to stop by the Hackensack Street location for dinner with his family soon.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.