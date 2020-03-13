Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
NJ Residents: Keep Track Of Coronavirus Outbreak On This Website

Jon Craig
The state Health Department has posted a coronavirus "dashboard" with county-by-county counts of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases. Photo Credit: NJ Health Department
State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver at a coronavirus briefing at the New Jersey Regional Operations & Intelligence Center. Photo Credit: YouTube

New Jersey residents can follow the statistical spread of COVID-19 across the state via a new website created by the Department of Health.

By clicking here, residents can check the known statewide total of coronavirus cases as well as a county-by-county breakdown of local cases.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli have been holding daily news briefings with updated numbers based on the latest test results.

Officials from Bergen County -- the hardest hit county in the state -- ordered schools closed indefinitely in all 75 districts at the close of the school day Friday as reported here.

