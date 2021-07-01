NJ Reports Single-Day Record For New COVID Cases, Figures Listed By County

New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported a single-day record of 6,314 new confirmed positive COVID-19 test results in the state – only the third time the number has exceeded 6,000 since the pandemic began.

Hudson and Middlesex counties each topped 600 new confirmed positives. Bergen, Essex and Monmouth each exceeded 500. Passaic, Ocean and Camden counties each had 400 or more.

Nine counties each had less than 200.

The good news: Hospitalizations are beginning to drop again.

The numbers reported Thursday increased the seven-day average for new confirmed positives in New Jersey to 4,825, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted.

The seven-day figure represents a 22% increase from last week and a 2% decrease from what officials said was a Thanksgiving holiday-related spike in December.

The high-water mark of the seven-day average was 5,151 in early December.

The previous single-day high was 6,247 on Dec. 12.

A total of 510,839 positive results were reported from more than 8 million COVID-19 tests administered since early March, when the pandemic began in New Jersey.

Murphy on Thursday also reported another 123 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, bringing this month’s total to 466.

That brings the total reported to 17,587 confirmed COVID-related deaths and 2,059 “probable” death from virus-related complications, state officials said.

The new reported positives by county:

Middlesex County: 662;

Hudson County: 601:

Monmouth County: 577;

Bergen County: 571;

Essex County: 542:

Ocean County: 431;

Camden County: 400;

Passaic County: 400;

Union County: 335;

Morris County: 284;

Burlington County: 277;

Gloucester County: 226;

Mercer County: 190;

Atlantic County: 161;

Somerset County: 136;

Sussex County: 96;

Cumberland County: 90;

Warren County: 66;

Hunterdon County: 62;

Salem County: 60;

Cape May County: 44.

As of Wednesday, Murphy also reported, at least 137,829 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in New Jersey.

New Jersey is likely among many states enduring reporting delays for those numbers, he emphasized.

Police and fire professionals began getting the vaccine on Thursday, joining health care workers, nursing home residents and prison inmates.

Vaccines for the general public likely won’t be available until April or May, Murphy’s administration has said.

