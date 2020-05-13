Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hero UPS Driver Moves Fiery Jeep Away From Other Cars
News

NJ Reopening Nonessential Businesses For Curbside Pickup, Drive-Thru Events Allowed

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Phil Murphy
Gov. Phil Murphy Photo Credit: NJ Office of the Governor

Gov. Phil Murphy announced he will be signing an executive order to reopen nonessential businesses and restart nonessential construction in New Jersey effective 6 a.m. Monday, May 18.

Drive-thru events such as movies, drive-by graduation ceremonies and religious services will also be allowed under social distancing guidelines effective immediately.

Windows and sun roofs must remain closed if cars are within six feet of one another.

"The decision was based on what can be safely opened and operated," Murphy said at Wednesday COVID-19 briefing in Trenton.  "We want to be quick but we have got to be right."

No customers will be allowed in nonessential retail stores and will have to place orders over the phone for curbside pickup.

The move comes nearly two months after Murphy closed nonessential businesses and ordered residents to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Nonessential construction was ordered to stop April 8.

Murphy urged residents to stay at home as much as possible.

"The success we had flattening the curve gives us confidence we'll be able to announce the end of more restrictions in the days and weeks ahead," Murphy said. "So stay tuned."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.