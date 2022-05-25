NJ Puppy, Owner's Aircraft Mechanic Roommate Recover After Brutal Attack

A 4-month-old dog and his owner's roommate were recovering from a brutal attack by an unleashed pit bull in Camden County.

The puppy's owner, Nicholas Denny of Cherry Hill, recently became a dad to Cheddar. He works as an aircraft mechanic at McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Air Force Base with his roommate, Brett Spaulding.

"Tonight my roommate was taking the little guy for a walk around our neighborhood when the worst possible thing happened," Denny wrote on this GoFundMe page about last week's attack. "They were attacked by an unleashed, unmuzzled dog that has a history of attacking other dogs in our neighborhood,"

The pitbull is supposed to be muzzled per court order, Denny told Daily Voice.

Spaulding tried to protect Cheddar, but the puppy was left with two broken legs with multiple cuts and punctures, according to Denny.

Spaulding also was bitten but he is doing better now, Denny said on Wednesday, May 25.

Denny said the pit bull jumped out of a car before the attack and didn't let up until a neighbor hit him with pepper spray. He's reportedly attacked before, Denny said.

The first night of surgery, last Wednesday, May 18, lasted seven hours and any additional surgeries are considered pretty complex, he said.

"One of his legs is so badly broken that the possibility of amputation is very real," he said. "Amputation is looking more likely."

To contribute to Cheddar's recovery, click here.

