NJ Priest Among 2 Killed In Head-On Crash

A Diocese of Camden priest was one of two victims killed in a head-on crash over the weekend.

Father Alfred Onyutha, 61, of Vineland, was in a Huyndai SUV, when he struck a 44-year-old Williamstown man in a Nissan SUV on Tuckahoe Road northbound at Sheridan Avenue around 9 p.m. July 16 in Franklin Township, authorities said.

The 44-year-old driver was extricated and flown to Cooper Trauma, and later died. Onyutha was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of 10 children, Onyutha was born Aug. 14, 1959, in Uganda. He was ordained on May 26, 1990, by Bishop Frederick Drandua in the Diocese of Nebbi, Uganda.

Onyutha has served in the Diocese of Camden since 2005.

His assignments since ordination were:

In the Diocese of Nebbi, four parish assignments over 15 years.

In the Diocese of Camden: Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point; Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Heights; Holy Angels Parish and Underwood Memorial Hospital, Woodbury; Holy Family Parish, Sewell; and Saint Padre Pio Parish, Vineland.

My uncle Rev FR Alfred Onyutha has left us to be the Lord....he accomplished his early duty and has gone to do his... Posted by Chan Molly on Saturday, July 17, 2021

⚜❤⚜ - Father Alfred Onyutha ❤ Diocese of Camden - ⚜❤⚜ Today, our thought & prayers are with Father Alfred Onyutha’s... Posted by Bill Klinepeter on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Our family is shocked and profoundly saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic death of our former parish priest,... Posted by Karl Parker on Saturday, July 17, 2021

