NJ Predator Got Nudes From Girls By Posing As Trainer, Online Dater, Career Consultant: Feds

A New Jersey man posed online as a man seeking romance, a woman offering career help and a personal trainer to persuade female teens to send him nude photos and videos, federal authorities charged.

Sunil Vaid, 50, of North Brunswick "used multiple fraudulent online personas on a social media platform and several email accounts to target female victims under the age of 18," U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

"At different times, he posed as a male who was interested in a romantic relationship and could help them start their modeling careers, a female who could help their careers, and a personal trainer," Sellinger said.

The purpose, he said, was to "solicit them to provide Vaid with nude photos and videos of themselves."

Vaid has remained in federal custody since an initial court appearance in U.S. District Court in Newark on a producing child pornography charge Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Sellinger credited special agents and members of the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in Newark with the investigation leading to the charges and arrest. He also thanked the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and North Brunswick police for their assistance.

Handing the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Shontae D. Gray of Sellinger's Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Narcotics Unit in Newark.

