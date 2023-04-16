NJ Powerball Player Wins $1 Million

A New Jersey Powerball player is $1 million richer this weekend.

A Powerball player won the big bucks playing the Match 5 game from the Saturday, April 15 drawing.

The winning numbers were 01-33-34-56-59 with a red Powerball number of 18.

It was not immediately clear where the winning ticket was sold. The next drawing will be held on Monday, April 17.

Players pick five numbers between 1 and 69 and a Powerball number between 1 and 26 for a chance to win millions of dollars on a $2 ticket.

Drawings are held at approximately 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays in New Jersey.

