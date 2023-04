NJ Police Officer, Woman Both Wounded, Suspect Dead In Domestic Incident

UPDATE: A police officer was shot responding to a domestic incident that left a woman wounded and the gunman dead Saturday afternoon in Warren County, authorities confirmed.

Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer confirmed that the suspect had shot the woman and then opened fire on officers responding to the 1:15 p.m. April 8 incident just off Hanover Street in Phillipsburg.

The gunman then shot and killed himself, the prosecutor said.

Both the officer, who was wounded in the leg by a round shot through his car door, and the woman, who was shot in the torso, were airlifted to nearby St. Luke's Hospital, responders at the scene said.

Meanwhile, the suspect's body remained beneath a tarp, his arm sticking out, in front of an ambulance (see photo at bottom).

New Jersey State Police and Easton police were among the responders at the scene of the shooting near Delaware River Park between the local firehouse and Phillipsburg Union Station off South Main Street near the Kenneth “Red” Vandegrift Bridge.

Mayor Todd Tersigni told 69 News that he went to the hospital and found the officer in "good spirits."

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office said an investigation of the incident -- mandated under state law -- will be handled by Pfeiffer's office and the NJSP.

