NJ Police Officer Running In 5-Day, 240-Mile Race In Utah Honoring Friend Who Died Of Suicide

Morris County Park Police Officer Steven M. Harvey started training for a marathon at the beginning of this year.

But when the marathon he had set his sights on was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he knew he couldn’t just throw in the towel; he was meant for something bigger.

That’s when Harvey amped up his training and started running to and from work each day — a distance of more than 12 miles each way.

Harvey then took all of his fellow officers by surprise when he traveled across the country to participate in the Moab 240 Endurance Run — an annual five-day, 240.3-mile race through the deserts, mountains and canyons of Utah.

Not only did Harvey complete the race — he finished in the top 25 out of more than 200 participants.

Harvey said his journey was inspired by his friend, Matthew Barton, who died of suicide.

“Although this experience was a personal endeavor exploring my physical and mental limitations, I dedicated my effort to the memory of my friend, Matthew Barton,” said Harvey. “He took his own life on April 22, 2015. Please donate to the 'National Suicide Prevention Lifeline' if you are able.”

“No challenge is too great for a motivated mind. Set goals. Dream bigger. Accomplish them through hard work and a relentless pursuit.”

