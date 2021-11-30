NJ Native Revealed As 'The Bachelor' Contestant

Among nearly two dozen women revealed as contestants on next season of "The Bachelor" is one from New Jersey.

Mara A-Great, 32, of Cherry Hill, will be competing for love on the next season of "The Bachelor," Cosmopolitan Magazine reports.

Clayton Echard is believed to be the next Bachelor, though ABC never officially confirmed that -- just Reality Steve.

A-Great appears to work as a model, voiceover artist and touts herself on Instagram as an entrepreneur.

Earlier this year launched a GoFundMe to help raise funds for a travel van that she named "Blanca."

"Preparing for a life of happy travels together, I will be spending the next couple months creating the camper van that will one day become my mobile home allowing me to lead the life I’ve always wanted and we all deserve," she wrote on the page.

"With the many opportunities living on the road offers, this is only the beginning of an incredible journey. Please Donate and become an integral part of that journey helping me and Jaxon Rue (my Cavapoo) begin our lives together… with Blanca, our Home-on-Wheels."

Click here for the full list of Contestants from Cosmo.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.