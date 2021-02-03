NJ National Guard Returns From Washington, D.C. After Capitol Riot Deployment

More than 300 members of New Jersey's National Guard returned to McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst air base on Wednesday after their return from Washington, D.C.

Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Army Col. Lisa J. Hou greeted airmen from the108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing and thanked them for assisting other military and police in maintaining order and public safety during President Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Their original deployment was in reaction to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol that resulted in five deaths including one police officer.

"We cannot thank these American heroes enough for their service," Murphy said of their latest mission.

Guardsmen deployed included about 90 from Mount Holly, 90 from West Orange and 100 from Blackwood. The rest are from the 508th Military Police Company in Teaneck as well as the 108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township.

After greeting Guardsmen one-by-one, the governor gave a short speech: “As always, you’ve done us proud,” Murphy said. “We answered the bell and the men and women of our National Guard served our nation’s Capitol and made all nine million of us in your New Jersey family incredibly proud.”

The Garden State also sent 74 New Jersey State Troopers to help last month in Washington.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.